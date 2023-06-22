Woman shot multiple times in West Englewood drive-by

A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was walking outside around 2 a.m. when someone in an SUV started shooting at her in the 5500 block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.