Woman shot by passenger while driving in Chicago, police say

The Brief Chicago police say an 18-year-old woman was shot by a 39-year-old man riding in her car. Both the woman and the man were hospitalized in critical condition. Officers recovered a weapon and took the man into custody.



An 18-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot by a passenger in her car Wednesday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the woman was driving north in the 3500 block of South Richmond Ave. around 8 p.m. when a 39-year-old man riding as a passenger pulled out a gun and shot her in the abdomen.

After being struck, the woman veered off the road and her car came to a stop.

During the incident, the man also suffered two gunshot wounds, though it remains unclear how exactly.

Both the woman and man were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said the man was placed in custody, and a weapon was recovered.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether the two people knew each other.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.