Woman, 32, shot and seriously wounded on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
The 32-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3:45 a.m. when she was struck by gunfire in the 7400 block of North Paulina Street, police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.