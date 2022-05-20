Woman shot, seriously wounded on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot and seriously wounded early Friday in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 45-year-old was sitting in a car with a man she knew when he pulled out a gun and shot her around 3:21 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 103rd Street, police said.

She was taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.