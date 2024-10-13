Woman shot in South Side alley left critically wounded

A woman was shot in an alley in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. in an alley near South Morgan Street and West 75th Street.

Police said the victim was approached by an individual who shot her multiple times. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.