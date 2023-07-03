Woman shot in stomach on Chicago's West Side: police

A woman was shot in the stomach Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 3:52 p.m., police say the female victim was standing outside in the 5400 block of W. Kinzie St. when a known offender approached her, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.