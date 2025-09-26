Woman shot through window in Chicago home, police say
CHICAGO - A woman was seriously wounded when gunfire struck a home early Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers responded about 2:28 a.m. to the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, police said. She had been standing near a front room window when shots were fired into the residence.
The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
Police said no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.