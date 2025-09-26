Woman shot through window in Chicago home, police say

The Brief A 57-year-old woman was shot in the thigh while standing near a window in her West Pullman home early Friday, police said. She is hospitalized in serious condition as Area Two detectives investigate.



A woman was seriously wounded when gunfire struck a home early Friday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded about 2:28 a.m. to the 11800 block of South Lafayette Avenue and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, police said. She had been standing near a front room window when shots were fired into the residence.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.