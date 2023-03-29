Woman shot to death in Chicago alley

A woman was fatally shot in an alley early Wednesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter call around 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, officials said.

Upon arrival, they found a woman, whose age was unknown, lying unresponsive in the alley and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.