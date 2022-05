A woman was shot while driving Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was driving around 8:27 a.m. when she head gunfire and was grazed in the arm in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.