Woman shot while driving on Far South Side: police

A 24-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting while she was driving on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was driving in the 9500 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep opened fire on her vehicle.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the lower back and left shoulder.

The shooter got away. Area Two detectives are investigating.