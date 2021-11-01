Woman shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive

A woman was shot Sunday night while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The 23-year-old was traveling northbound around 10: 15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone in a red Jeep SUV opened fire, striking her in the leg, police said.

She drove herself to Saint Joseph Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

