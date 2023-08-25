Woman shot while inside vehicle in Chicago in domestic-related incident: police

A woman was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle in the Woodlawn neighborhood Friday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 500 block of East 63rd Street when a known male offender approached in an unknown vehicle, police said.

The offender lowered his window, displayed a firearm and fired shots, striking the woman in the lower right leg.

The woman was dropped off at an area hospital in good condition.

The offender fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and the offender is not in custody at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating. It is believed that this shooting was domestic-related.