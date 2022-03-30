Woman shot while sitting in car in the South Loop

A woman was shot while sitting in her car Thursday night in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was in her vehicle around 10:39 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone traveling in a black BMW sedan started shooting, police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

