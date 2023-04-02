Woman shot while sitting in car on Chicago's NW Side: police

A 32-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked car in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 6:20 a.m. when a vehicle stopped next to her and fired shots into her car.

The victim was struck in the left shoulder. She was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.