Woman shot while walking on North Lawndale sidewalk

A 29-year-old woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Chicago's North Lawndale Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 3:21 a.m. when someone fired shots out of a white truck.

The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right buttocks.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.