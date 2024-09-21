Woman stabbed on Chicago's South Side; person in custody

A woman was seriously injured after an argument turned violent in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was fighting with a 23-year-old woman in the 7900 block of South Hermitage around 6 a.m.

The argument escalated and the 23-year-old woman stabbed the other woman in the stomach and left arm. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related. The woman was taken into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.