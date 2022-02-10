Woman stabbed during argument on Red Line train on the Near North Side
CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed after getting into an argument with another woman Thursday morning on a Red Line train on the Near North Side.
The 43-year-old began arguing with another woman around 11:50 a.m. on a train near the Chicago Red Line station in the 800 block of North State Street, police said.
The woman pulled out a sharp object and began stabbing the 43-year-old, police said.
The victim suffered cuts to the chest and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.