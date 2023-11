A woman was stabbed by a man during an argument inside a home on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.

Police say a 33-year-old woman got into a fight with man she knew just before 2 a.m. when he pulled a sharp object and began swinging it at her.

The victim was transported to Mt. Siani Hospital for her injuries after the suspect fled on food.

The incident appears to be domestic. Area detectives are investigating.