Woman stabbed inside Lake View grocery store

A woman was stabbed inside a grocery store Friday in Lake View on the North Side.

The 49-year-old was arguing with a female about 4:45 p.m. inside Mariano’s, 3030 N. Broadway, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

During the argument, the female pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman in the arm and shoulder, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The female fled from the store and was seen leaving North on Broadway, according to police.

Advertisement

Area Three detectives are investigating.