Woman stabs another woman to death in Austin neighborhood

A woman was stabbed to death Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

Patricia Moore, 51, was killed by a female that she knew about 8:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner’s office said she died of a stab wound to the chest. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The female who stabbed her is not in custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.