Woman, teens charged in $3K Oak Brook Macy's theft

A woman and two teenage girls have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise at the Macy's in Oak Brook.

On Monday, prosecutors say 46-year-old Florica Nicolae-Dirivan, along with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, entered the store and began scoping out merchandise.

Nicolae-Dirivan allegedly signaled to the teenagers what she was interested in by pointing at items or handling them briefly.

The girls allegedly hid the merchandise in a bag beneath one of their dresses. Prosecutors say the trio then left the store without paying, where they were taken into custody by waiting police officers.

"The allegations that Ms. Nicolae-Dirivan enlisted two young girls to help her steal more than $3,000 worth of merchandise are extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Florica Nicolae-Dirivan faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary, and retail theft, with a bond set at $10,000. The teenagers have been charged with burglary and retail theft and were released into the custody of their father.

Florica Nicolae-Dirivan is scheduled to appear in court on October 2, while the teenagers' court date is October 26.