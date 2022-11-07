Woman traveling in vehicle on Chicago's West Side shot in chest: police

A woman traveling in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side was shot in the chest by an unknown offender on Monday.

Around 4:49 p.m., police say the 43-year-old female victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 5200 block of West Parker Avenue when shots were fired.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.