A woman and two children found dead in Lake Michigan, police say

The Brief A 31-year-old woman, a 6-year-old boy, and a female infant were recovered from Lake Michigan on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and boy were found near 6300 E. Hayes Drive, while the infant was recovered near 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive. Chicago police say the deaths appear connected to a domestic dispute; an investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending.



A woman and two children have died after being recovered from Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police recovered a female infant from the 5700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 11:23 a.m. A 31-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from the water in the 6300 block of E. Hayes Drive around 2:23 p.m.

Each individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One Detectives are conducting an investigation. Police say the deaths appear to be connected and stem from a domestic dispute.

Autopsy results are still pending.