A woman and two children found dead in Lake Michigan, police say
CHICAGO - A woman and two children have died after being recovered from Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police recovered a female infant from the 5700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 11:23 a.m. A 31-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from the water in the 6300 block of E. Hayes Drive around 2:23 p.m.
Each individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area One Detectives are conducting an investigation. Police say the deaths appear to be connected and stem from a domestic dispute.
Autopsy results are still pending.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.