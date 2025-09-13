Expand / Collapse search

A woman and two children found dead in Lake Michigan, police say

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 13, 2025 8:04pm CDT
    • A 31-year-old woman, a 6-year-old boy, and a female infant were recovered from Lake Michigan on Saturday and pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The woman and boy were found near 6300 E. Hayes Drive, while the infant was recovered near 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive.
    • Chicago police say the deaths appear connected to a domestic dispute; an investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending.

CHICAGO - A woman and two children have died after being recovered from Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police recovered a female infant from the 5700 block of S. Lake Shore Drive around 11:23 a.m. A 31-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy were recovered from the water in the 6300 block of E. Hayes Drive around 2:23 p.m. 

Each individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area One Detectives are conducting an investigation. Police say the deaths appear to be connected and stem from a domestic dispute.

Autopsy results are still pending.

