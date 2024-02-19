Woman violently robbed at ATM on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

A 66-year-old woman was beaten and robbed at an ATM in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say the victim was in her car at an ATM located in the 3200 block of West Addison Street at 10:39 p.m. when two offenders opened her driver's side door.

One of the offenders hit the victim in the head with something while the other took her belongings. The two fled westbound in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition with a laceration to the head.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating