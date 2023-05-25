Woman walking dog in Portage Park has French Bulldog stolen in armed robbery

A 64-year-old woman had her French Bulldog stolen during an armed robbery Wednesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The victim told police she was walking her dog around 7:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Giddings St. when an unknown offender pulled out a gun and demanded the dog.

Police say a struggle ensued, and the victim sustained minor injuries when she fell to the ground.

The offender then ran off with the French Bulldog.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.