Woman who was shot in the back by Chicago bicyclist is paralyzed, court documents reveal

There is a sad development in the shooting of a woman who was shot last week during her lunch break in Chicago.

The victim -- who was shot in the back by a man on a bicycle in the Fulton River District -- is paralyzed. That information comes from court documents for the two men accused of illegally buying the gun used in the shooting.

Police believe the suspect, Michael Blackman, was angry that he had been fired as a Jimmy John's deliveryman after complaints from the building security where the woman worked.

The same gun used to shoot the woman was also used to shoot a Chicago police officer who was attempting to arrest Blackman in the Englewood neighborhood.