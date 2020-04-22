Woman with concealed-carry license shoots home invader on South Side, police say

A woman shot someone who broke into her home Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

The 31-year-old was in a residence in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when a male forced his way inside, Chicago police said.

The woman pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the suspect in the foot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Police said the woman has a valid concealed-carry license.

Area South detectives are investigating.