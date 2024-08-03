Woman wounded in drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove Heights

A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

According to Chicago police, the victim was standing outside in the 9600 block of South Greenwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot.

Someone in a vehicle driving past fired several shots at the victim. She was stuck multiple times in the legs.

The vehicle fled and the woman was transported to Trinity Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.