Woman wounded in Lakemoor shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting while sitting in her car Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Lakemoor.

The 28-year-old got into her car around 3 a.m. in the 31700 block of North Jennifer Lane when a gunman appeared and opened fire at her with a shotgun, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The woman drove roughly half a mile toward the police station where she was found by a Lakemoor police sergeant who heard her shouting for help, police said.

She was bleeding from the head and was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The gunman fled on foot westbound and is believed to have gotten into a vehicle roughly a half-mile away.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the community.

