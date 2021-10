A woman was shot while riding in a car in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 6:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East 61st Street when another car pulled up alongside and opened fire, police said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

