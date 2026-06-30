Man charged after recording boy urinating in Woodfield Mall: police
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A man has been charged with recording a boy who was using the bathroom last week inside Woodfield Mall.
Child videotaped in Woodfield Mall
What we know:
Schaumburg police were called to Woodfield Mall around 8:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of someone videotaping a child.
After an investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Samuel Nutt, accusing him of using his cellphone to record a boy urinating in a bathroom stall that was next to his.
Nutt, of Rolling Meadows, was charged with one felony count of unauthorized videotaping of a minor.
What we don't know:
No details have been given on the age of the victim or how the incident unfolded.
What's next:
Nutt had a detention hearing on Monday and his next court date is scheduled for July 24 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this report came from Schaumburg police.