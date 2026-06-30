Man charged after recording boy urinating in Woodfield Mall: police

The Brief A 54-year-old man is charged with secretly recording a child inside a bathroom at Woodfield Mall last week. Police say Samuel Nutt used his cellphone to record a boy using a restroom stall next to his. Nutt faces a felony charge of unauthorized videotaping of a minor and is due back in court on July 24.



A man has been charged with recording a boy who was using the bathroom last week inside Woodfield Mall.

Child videotaped in Woodfield Mall

What we know:

Schaumburg police were called to Woodfield Mall around 8:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of someone videotaping a child.

After an investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Samuel Nutt, accusing him of using his cellphone to record a boy urinating in a bathroom stall that was next to his.

Nutt, of Rolling Meadows, was charged with one felony count of unauthorized videotaping of a minor.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on the age of the victim or how the incident unfolded.

What's next:

Nutt had a detention hearing on Monday and his next court date is scheduled for July 24 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.