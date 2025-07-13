Chicago police seek car involved in hit-and-run that hurt 7-year-old

The Brief Police are looking for an SUV that injured a 7-year-old in a South Side hit-and-run crash on July 4. The suspect car was described as a black or dark gray SUV, possibly a Lincoln Corsair.



Police are looking for the car that hit a 7-year-old child on the city’s South Side on July 4 and drove off.

What we know:

The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Marquette Road in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police described the car as a black or dark gray SUV, possibly a Lincoln Corsair. It was traveling westbound on E. Marquette Road.

The driver of the car fled the scene of the crash, police said. The SUV might have front-right damage.

Police released an image of the actual vehicle.

Police are looking for the car that hit a 7-year-old child on the city’s South Side last week and drove off. (Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.

They can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference report #JJ321081.