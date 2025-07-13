Chicago police seek car involved in hit-and-run that hurt 7-year-old
CHICAGO - Police are looking for the car that hit a 7-year-old child on the city’s South Side on July 4 and drove off.
What we know:
The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Marquette Road in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police described the car as a black or dark gray SUV, possibly a Lincoln Corsair. It was traveling westbound on E. Marquette Road.
The driver of the car fled the scene of the crash, police said. The SUV might have front-right damage.
Police released an image of the actual vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.
They can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference report #JJ321081.