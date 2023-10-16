Woodlawn tenants allege illegal evictions by landlord in retaliation

Tenants living in Woodlawn are speaking out against their landlord for what they say are illegal attempts to evict them.

The landlord is 312 Properties, owned by Ariel Lowenstein. The renters say their evictions were filed in retaliation for their tenants' union's efforts, including reporting building code violations and withholding rent.

They claim their actions were legal, unlike the eviction notices.

"After following everything the law has laid out for us, this is what we are left with: evictions, harassment, and displacement. And while the city has done its part to bring the case of over 41 violations against Ariel Lowenstein and 312 Properties, there is nothing to protect us from evictions today," said Megan Franklin, tenants' union leader.

So far, there has been no response from 312 Properties.