Woodridge garage fire deemed 'suspicious,' police investigating

Fire crews in suburban Chicago responded to a heavy blaze Monday morning burning inside a detached two-car garage.

Officials deemed the fire "suspicious in nature."

Around 5:40 a.m., Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded to 2921 Forest Glen Parkway in Woodridge to battle the blaze. They sent four engines, two trucks, two medic units and Command staff to the scene.

The two-car garage was engulfed in flames, and a single-family home within 20-feet of the garage was exposed to the high heat.

Woodridge garage fire on Monday, March 14, 2022.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but crews remained on scene until 7:30 a.m. to conduct "salvage and overhaul activities."

Nobody was injured from the fire, officials said.

Due to the fire being deemed suspicious, Woodridge police were on scene investigating.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District was assisted by the Darien-Woodridge Fire District and Downers Grove Fire Department.

No further details were immediately available.