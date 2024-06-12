South suburban dance team to headline Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever halftime show

A south suburban dance team has been selected to do the halftime performance during the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on June 23.

Dancers with the Fieldcrest School of Performing Arts have already performed at two WNBA games, but coming up this month is their biggest match yet.

The dance team is composed of 79 girls and one boy – they'll be headlining during the half-time show in front of a big crowd as the Sky hosts the Fever, including A-listers like Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Caitlin Clark.

The school, located in Park Forest, was founded 47 years ago by Donna Davenport. It's believed well over 30,000 students have come through the doors, learning etiquette, modeling, acting, dancing and more.

Davenport's daughter, Kelli Wells, is now carrying on the legacy.

"Our students are really walking away with the confidence, the perseverance, the hard work, the high self-esteem that it takes to perform in the world," said Wells.

It's a world of pressure. The routine has to span six minutes and the choreography has been perfected for over two months.

"It is my goal to make sure that everybody has their shining moment," said choreographer Liza Brown.

It takes talent to perform in front of what is projected to be a sold-out crowd at Wintrust Arena, with 10,387 people watching, for these kids ages 6 to 18 years old.

You can check out these dancers on June 23.