Woodridge man arrested on child pornography charge
DUPAGE COUNTY - The Illinois State Police say a Woodridge man has been arrested after an investigation uncovered child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.
What we know:
Authorities arrested Bryan Odwyer, 29, on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.
ISP began investigating Odwyer in September 2024 after receiving information suggesting he may have been in possession of child sexual abuse materials.
On January 31, investigators executed a search warrant on his electronic devices, which allegedly revealed the material.
Odwyer was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail for a detention hearing.
Bryan Odwyer
What you can do:
Anyone with information about child sexual abuse materials can report it anonymously through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.