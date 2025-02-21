Woodridge man arrested on child pornography charge

The Brief A 29-year-old Woodridge man was arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. The Illinois State Police (ISP) launched an investigation in September 2024, leading to a search warrant in January 2025. Bryan Odwyer was taken into custody and is being held in DuPage County Jail.



The Illinois State Police say a Woodridge man has been arrested after an investigation uncovered child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.

What we know:

Authorities arrested Bryan Odwyer, 29, on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

ISP began investigating Odwyer in September 2024 after receiving information suggesting he may have been in possession of child sexual abuse materials.

On January 31, investigators executed a search warrant on his electronic devices, which allegedly revealed the material.

Odwyer was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail for a detention hearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about child sexual abuse materials can report it anonymously through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.