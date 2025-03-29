Man trapped, hurt after car flips in Chicago's northwest suburbs

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The driver of a car that crashed and flipped onto its roof in northwest suburban McHenry County early Saturday morning was hospitalized. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The crash happened a little before 12:25 a.m. near Washburn Street and Brown Street in Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

What we know:

First responders found the car resting on its roof in a grassy field about 100 feet off the roadway.

The car appeared to have gone airborne before coming to a rest, according to the release

The adult male driver was unconscious and trapped inside the heavily damaged vehicle.

Within about 10 minutes, firefighters were able to "stabilize" the car and get to the man.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with critical injuries.

The Woodstock Police Department was investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

No hazards were detected at the scene.

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash.