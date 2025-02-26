Chicago-area crash, entrapment leaves 3 seriously injured

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District

The Brief Three people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in unincorporated Woodstock. Fire crews worked for 30 minutes to free a trapped driver, who was then airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Two others were hospitalized with serious injuries, while the McHenry County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.



3 seriously hurt in crash

The backstory:

The three-vehicle crash happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 15200 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road, according to Woodstock Fire/Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes of the crash to find one driver trapped inside a smoking vehicle. Crews worked for half an hour to extricate the woman from the car. Once they got her out, she was taken to a medical helicopter at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, officials said.

A driver and passenger in one of the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the third car declined medical attention.

Several local fire departments assisted at the scene of the crash, such as Crystal Lake, Marengo, McHenry Township and Wonder Lake.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.