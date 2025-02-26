Chicago-area crash, entrapment leaves 3 seriously injured
Provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - Three people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash and entrapment situation in unincorporated Woodstock.
The three-vehicle crash happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 15200 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road, according to Woodstock Fire/Rescue Department.
Firefighters arrived within six minutes of the crash to find one driver trapped inside a smoking vehicle. Crews worked for half an hour to extricate the woman from the car. Once they got her out, she was taken to a medical helicopter at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, officials said.
A driver and passenger in one of the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the third car declined medical attention.
Several local fire departments assisted at the scene of the crash, such as Crystal Lake, Marengo, McHenry Township and Wonder Lake.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information and photos in this story came from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue Department.