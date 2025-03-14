Workers lose control of controlled burn in Woodstock, scorching 10 acres

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Facebook)

The Brief Contractors lost control of a controlled burn in Woodstock, causing a fire that spread across nearly 10 acres. Firefighters contained the flames before they reached nearby homes; no injuries or structural damage were reported. Officials warned of fire risks in windy conditions as a wind advisory remains in effect for the Chicago area.



Nearly 10 acres of prairie caught fire Thursday afternoon after contractors lost control of a controlled burn amid strong winds in northwest suburban Woodstock.

What we know:

Around 3:10 p.m., firefighters responded to an active fire in the 1300 block of East Longwood Drive, according to a Facebook post by the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.

When firefighters arrived, several workers were attempting to contain the fire as strong winds swept through the area.

Officials said the winds pushed the fire across nearly 10 acres of prairie, but firefighters were able to contain it before flames reached nearby homes, coming within 50 feet.

No injuries or structural damage were reported, officials said.

What's next:

Large portions of the Chicago area are currently under a wind advisory through early Saturday morning as hurricane-force winds move through the central Plains.

What you can do:

Fire officials warned that dry ground is extremely flammable in windy conditions. They encouraged anyone conducting outdoor burns to follow regulations, monitor weather conditions, and have an adequate water supply to prevent fires from spreading.