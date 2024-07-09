'World's Largest Bounce House' coming soon to Chicago area

Fall will get off to a jump start this year with the world's largest bounce house coming to one Chicago suburb.

Skokie will host The Big Bounce America and its 24,000 square foot bounce house from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 at Skokie Sports Park.

Inside the 32-foot-tall bounce house, there are slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops. A resident DJ will play music and host games from a custom-built stage. Sessions are divided by age groups, including one for adults only.

Other attractions include the new deep-sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course called "The Giant," a sports arena called "Sport Slam," and a space-themed area called "airSPACE."

Tickets start at $22 for toddlers and go up to $45 for adults.

For the latest tour schedule and information, visit TheBigBounceAmerica.com.