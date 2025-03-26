Worth man charged with reckless homicide in fatal hit-and-run, police say

The Brief A Worth man, 27-year-old Abdalla Shaban, has been charged with reckless homicide after fatally striking a 46-year-old man during a hit-and-run on Monday following a road rage incident. The victim, who had tried to intervene in the road rage incident involving his son, was hit by a BMW sedan, which fled the scene. Shaban was arrested at his home shortly after the crash and faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday.



A Worth man is facing reckless homicide charges after he allegedly slammed his car into a man trying to intervene in a road rage incident, killing him in a hit-and-run on Monday.

Reckless Homicide Arrest in Worth

What we know:

The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of West 115th Street.

Worth police officers found a 46-year-old man had been struck by a dark-colored BMW sedan, which fled the scene southbound on Natchez Avenue.

Police said the crash stemmed from a prior road rage incident involving the BMW driver and the victim's adult son.

The victim, who was on foot and witnessed the road rage incident, stepped into the road to intervene. As he checked on his son, the BMW driver redirected the vehicle and fatally struck him, authorities said.

Driver Identified :

The driver of the BMW, 27-year-old Abdalla Shaban of Worth, was located shortly after the crash at his home in the 11500 block of South Natchez Avenue and arrested, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Trauma Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, he was identified as Douglas Richer.

What's next:

On Wednesday, Shaban was charged with one count of reckless homicide, one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, and multiple traffic offenses under the Illinois Vehicle Code, police said.

Shaban is scheduled for a mandatory detention hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.