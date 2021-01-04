Worth Township trustee charged with failing to file tax return

article

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed a misdemeanor tax charge against a Worth Township trustee, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Richard J. Lewandowski has been charged in a one-page document, known as an information, which alleges he failed to file his 2018 income tax return by April 15, 2019. The filing of an information typically signals a defendant’s intention to plead guilty.

Reached by phone Monday, Lewandowski declined to comment, the Sun-Times reported.

Lewandowski is president of Breaker Press Co., records show. The commercial printer promotes itself online as a third-generation family company founded in the 1970s that has become "a well-known name in the political and corporate printing industry."

The charging document filed against Lewandowski contains little detail. But it amounts to the first federal public corruption case of 2021, following a flurry of public corruption charges in 2020.