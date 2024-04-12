4 teens charged in armed robbery blocks from Wrigley Field

Four teens have been charged in connection with an armed robbery Thursday morning near Wrigley Field.

Kalvin White, 18, two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old allegedly took property from a 37-year-old man at gunpoint around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue, police said.

Officers located the suspects in a vehicle that was previously reported stolen from Lincoln Park. White and the three juveniles were arrested minutes later in the 900 block of West Addison Street.

Each suspect was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and two felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

White has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.