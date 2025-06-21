Chicago City Council OKs $32M for security upgrades at Wrigley Field

The Brief The Chicago City Council approved a $32M security package for Wrigley Field. The city, the state and the Chicago Cubs will share the cost of the security upgrades. Aldermen approved the package just weeks after a shooting right outside of Wrigley Field.



This week, the Chicago City Council approved a new $32.1 million security package for Wrigley Field.

The upgrades would include wider sidewalks, the installation of security bollards, the relocation of light poles and other upgrades.

What we know:

To pay for the deal, the state would give $12 million, the city would provide $10 million and the Chicago Cubs would contribute $8 million.

In a statement, the Cubs thanked Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration, Ald. Bennet Lawson (44th Ward) and Gov. JB Pritzker for "partnering to enhance the safety of the entire neighborhood and the three million fans who visit Wrigley Field each year. From day one, the Ricketts family has committed to being good neighbors to the city and our neighborhood, and this security investment is the latest example of that pledge."

The backstory:

The security upgrades approval comes a month after a shooting took place just steps away from the stadium outside of Murphy’s Bleachers.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot in the arm.

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with the shooting.