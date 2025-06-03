Expand / Collapse search

Photos released of teens tied to shooting outside Wrigley Field

By Will Hager
Published  June 3, 2025 5:27am CDT
Wrigleyville
FOX 32 Chicago
Group of teens wanted in connection with shooting near Wrigley Field

Group of teens wanted in connection with shooting near Wrigley Field

Chicago police released photos of the teens wanted in connection with a shooting just steps away from Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of teens wanted in connection with a shooting last month just steps away from Wrigley Field.

Shooting near Wrigley Field

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on May 15 in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue outside Murphy’s Bleachers.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left arm. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and listed in good condition.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting, but they were later released without charges.

Police seek teenage suspects

What we know:

Chicago police on Monday released images of four Latino teens wanted in connection with the shooting. They are described as between 15 and 17 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JJ-256188. 

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.

WrigleyvilleCrime and Public SafetyNews