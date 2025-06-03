Photos released of teens tied to shooting outside Wrigley Field
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of teens wanted in connection with a shooting last month just steps away from Wrigley Field.
Shooting near Wrigley Field
The backstory:
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on May 15 in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue outside Murphy’s Bleachers.
A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left arm. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and listed in good condition.
Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting, but they were later released without charges.
Police seek teenage suspects
What we know:
Chicago police on Monday released images of four Latino teens wanted in connection with the shooting. They are described as between 15 and 17 years old.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JJ-256188.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.