Photos released of teens tied to shooting outside Wrigley Field

Chicago police released photos of teens wanted in connection with a shooting last month just steps away from Wrigley Field.

Shooting near Wrigley Field

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on May 15 in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue outside Murphy’s Bleachers.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left arm. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and listed in good condition.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting, but they were later released without charges.

Police seek teenage suspects

What we know:

Chicago police on Monday released images of four Latino teens wanted in connection with the shooting. They are described as between 15 and 17 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference #JJ-256188.