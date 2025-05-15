Man shot near Murphy's Bleachers in Wrigleyville, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm outside Murphy’s Bleachers in Wrigleyville. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is in good condition. A person of interest is in custody, and a firearm was recovered near the scene.



A 26-year-old man was shot outside Murphy’s Bleachers in Wrigleyville on Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:56 p.m. in the 900 block of West Waveland Avenue, just steps from the popular sports bar near Wrigley Field.

Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when someone shot him in the left arm. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A firearm was found near the scene, and police said a person of interest is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t said what led to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted or randomly hit by gunfire.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are continuing their investigation.