Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Joliet leaves one dead, police say

The Brief An ATV driver was killed early Nov. 1 after driving the wrong way on southbound I-55 in Joliet, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers tried to stop the ATV, which was heading north in the southbound lanes, before it crashed into a commercial vehicle near Black Road. The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene; the investigation is ongoing.



An ATV driver was killed over the weekend after traveling the wrong way on Interstate 55 in Joliet, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 4:50 a.m. Nov. 1 on southbound I-55 near Route 30, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers initially received a report of someone riding an ATV on the interstate.

When troopers arrived, they found the ATV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-55.

Authorities said troopers made several attempts to stop the vehicle before it collided with a commercial motor vehicle on southbound I-55, just north of Black Road.

The ATV driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.