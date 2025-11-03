Wrong-way crash on I-55 in Joliet leaves one dead, police say
ILLINOIS - An ATV driver was killed over the weekend after traveling the wrong way on Interstate 55 in Joliet, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly before 4:50 a.m. Nov. 1 on southbound I-55 near Route 30, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers initially received a report of someone riding an ATV on the interstate.
When troopers arrived, they found the ATV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-55.
Authorities said troopers made several attempts to stop the vehicle before it collided with a commercial motor vehicle on southbound I-55, just north of Black Road.
The ATV driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.