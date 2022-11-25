Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue.

Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. all lanes of I-90 southbound express near Ashland were closed for the investigation. Lanes were reopened at approximately 3:15 a.m.

There is no further information available at this time.