Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A driver traveling the wrong way on the Dan Ryan Expressway was killed in a crash near Bridgeport Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police received several calls about a driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Roosevelt Road.

The driver eventually crashed into another vehicle on the expressway at 26th Street around 4:45 a.m.

Police say the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the car that was struck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The express lanes are closed for investigation.

No further information is available.