Wrong way driver killed, man injured in crash on Indiana Toll Road

A person died after driving the wrong way and crashing into another car early Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road.

Around 3:08 a.m., she was driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 when she crashed head-on into a Honda HR-V near Cline Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Lake County Coroner's Office has not yet released her identity.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Alcohol or drugs likely played a part in the crash, police said.

The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road were closed for four hours as police investigated.